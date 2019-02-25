Reviewing Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM)’s and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG)’s results

This is a contrast between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 22.50M -0.22 0.00 Celgene Corporation 15.28B 4.08 4.05B 5.57 12.34

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celgene Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celgene Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -139.9% -106.2% Celgene Corporation 26.51% 56.8% 8.7%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.95 beta. Celgene Corporation’s 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.7 and 3.7. Competitively, Celgene Corporation has 2.1 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Celgene Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celgene Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Celgene Corporation 0 6 2 2.25

On the other hand, Celgene Corporation’s potential downside is -1.09% and its consensus target price is $88.17.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 8.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.3% of Celgene Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.2% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, Celgene Corporation has 0.33% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -25.32% -28.04% -33.33% -5.76% -38.07% -34.67% Celgene Corporation -4.9% -8.98% -22.96% -12.32% -33.15% -34.19%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Celgene Corporation.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors Celgene Corporation beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Celgene Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies to treat cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma, myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis, psoriasis, and ankylosing spondylitis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers. The companyÂ’s products also include VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for intermediate-2 and high-risk MDS, chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia (AML); THALOMID to treat patients with multiple myeloma and erythema nodosum leprosum; and RITALIN and FOCALIN XR products. Its clinical stage products comprise OTEZLA for use in treating various immune-inflammatory diseases; luspatercept for beta-thalassemia and MDS; CC-486 to treat MDS, AML, and solid tumors; AG-881 for glioma with IDH mutations; LSD1 inhibitor to treat non-hodgkin lymphoma and solid tumors; CC-122 and CC-220 to treat hematological and solid tumor cancers, and inflammation and immunology diseases; and durvalumab, an anti-PDL-1 antibody, for multiple hematological cancers. The company has a strategic collaboration with BeiGene, Ltd. and Nimbus Therapeutics. It also has collaborative agreements with Acceleron Pharma, Inc.; Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Sutro Biopharma, Inc.; bluebird bio, Inc.; FORMA Therapeutics Holdings, LLC; OncoMed Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; NantBioScience, Inc.; AstraZeneca PLC; Lycera Corp.; Juno Therapeutics, Inc.; Nurix Inc.; Jounce Therapeutics, Inc.; and Dragonfly Therapeutics, Inc. Celgene Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Summit, New Jersey.