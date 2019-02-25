Reviewing Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)’s and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR)’s results

Since Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) and China Natural Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR) are part of the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alexco Resource Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00 China Natural Resources Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Alexco Resource Corp. and China Natural Resources Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alexco Resource Corp. 0.00% -7.3% -6.6% China Natural Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.3 beta means Alexco Resource Corp.’s volatility is 70.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. China Natural Resources Inc. has a 1.94 beta and it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Alexco Resource Corp. Its rival China Natural Resources Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.6 and 0.6 respectively. Alexco Resource Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than China Natural Resources Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34% of Alexco Resource Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0.1% of China Natural Resources Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Alexco Resource Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 72.4% of China Natural Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Alexco Resource Corp. -0.32% -11.32% -28.67% -44.06% -39.26% -51.1% China Natural Resources Inc. -2.4% -6.86% -15.96% -30.64% -32.64% -38.95%

For the past year China Natural Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Alexco Resource Corp.

Summary

China Natural Resources Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Alexco Resource Corp.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operation activities in Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project comprising the Bellekeno, Flame & Moth, Lucky, Queen, Onek, and Bermingham deposits, as well as 703 surveyed quartz mining leases and 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 237.44 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory. The company also provides mine and industrial site related environmental services, including management of the regulatory and environmental permitting process, environmental assessments, and reclamation and closure planning in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Alexco Resource Corp. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.