Reviewing Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (ALLO)’s and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)’s results

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allogene Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 413.36 10.14M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Allogene Therapeutics Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% -118.6% -84.7%

Liquidity

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.86% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.7% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 21.2% of Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has 1.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -15.22% -18.85% 0% 0% 0% 6.08% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -21.59% -27.25% -78.61% -82.93% -79.24% -79.04%

For the past year Allogene Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics Inc. beats AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.