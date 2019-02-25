Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s results

Since Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.67M -0.23 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 45.12M 75.88 205.35M -4.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -489.2% 381% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -455.12% -36.7% -31%

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 0.13 and its 87.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.38 beta.

Liquidity

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Blueprint Medicines Corporation are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. Blueprint Medicines Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s consensus target price is $105, while its potential upside is 34.81%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.2% and 0% respectively. 7% are Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.28% -0.37% 1.43% -71.67% -66.29% -86.91% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 3.22% -13.13% -21.78% -15.8% -17.24% -21.47%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.