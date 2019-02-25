Reviewing Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMPE)’s and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 10.67M -0.23 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 9.47M 274.02 88.04M -2.96 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -489.2% 381% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -929.67% -46.8% -42.7%

Volatility and Risk

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 87.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.13. Competitively, Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.88 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Its competitor Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.2 and its Quick Ratio is 11.2. Mirati Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Mirati Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.2% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 7% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.28% -0.37% 1.43% -71.67% -66.29% -86.91% Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 5.08% -3.15% -26.27% -11.46% 148.77% 122.19%

For the past year Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Mirati Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.