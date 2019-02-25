Reviewing Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (AVXL)’s and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s results

Both Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anavex Life Sciences Corp. N/A 0.00 20.73M -0.38 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation N/A 166.90 24.42M -1.72 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. and CEL-SCI Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anavex Life Sciences Corp. 0.00% -70.2% -61.8% CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 704.1% -97.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.85 beta means Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s volatility is 85.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. CEL-SCI Corporation’s 0.84 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.3. Competitively, CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.4 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 18.2% of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.6% of CEL-SCI Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 5.17% are Anavex Life Sciences Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 5.6% are CEL-SCI Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Anavex Life Sciences Corp. -8.3% -17% -19.23% -48.53% -41.83% -34.78% CEL-SCI Corporation -3.66% -0.32% -18.56% 13.67% 79.55% 67.21%

For the past year Anavex Life Sciences Corp. had bearish trend while CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. beats on 4 of the 7 factors CEL-SCI Corporation.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease, other central nervous system diseases, pain, and various cancers. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidates include ANAVEX 2-73, a Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and preclinical stage to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Its preclinical drug candidates include ANAVEX 3-71, which uses ligands that activate sigma-1 and M1 muscarinic receptors to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease; ANAVEX 1-41, a sigma-1 agonist that protects nerve cells from degeneration or death; ANAVEX 1037 for the treatment of prostate cancer; and ANAVEX 1066, a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand for the treatment of neuropathic and visceral pain. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.