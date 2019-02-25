Reviewing Apogee Enterprises Inc. (APOG)’s and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR)’s results

Apogee Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) and Masonite International Corporation (NYSE:DOOR), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the General Building Materials. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apogee Enterprises Inc. 1.41B 0.72 80.11M 2.72 12.40 Masonite International Corporation 2.15B 0.69 152.78M 4.42 11.37

In table 1 we can see Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Masonite International Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Masonite International Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Apogee Enterprises Inc. The company with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Apogee Enterprises Inc. is presently more expensive than Masonite International Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Masonite International Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apogee Enterprises Inc. 5.68% 15.6% 7.8% Masonite International Corporation 7.11% 21.6% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s current beta is 1.47 and it happens to be 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Masonite International Corporation’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Apogee Enterprises Inc. are 1.7 and 1.3. Competitively, Masonite International Corporation has 3.3 and 2.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Masonite International Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Dividends

Apogee Enterprises Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $0.63 per share and 1.7% dividend yield. Masonite International Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Masonite International Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Apogee Enterprises Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Masonite International Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

Masonite International Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $66 average price target and a 14.74% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Apogee Enterprises Inc. and Masonite International Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 99.9% and 0% respectively. 0.2% are Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Masonite International Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Apogee Enterprises Inc. -7.41% -13.82% -31% -25.79% -30.01% -26.2% Masonite International Corporation -6.26% -7.13% -27.56% -27.87% -29.14% -32.15%

For the past year Apogee Enterprises Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Masonite International Corporation.

Summary

Masonite International Corporation beats on 11 of the 15 factors Apogee Enterprises Inc.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass windows, curtain walls, storefronts, and entrance systems comprising the outside skin, as well as entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings. The Architectural Services segment provides full-service installation of the walls of glass, windows, and other curtainwall products making up the outside skin of commercial and institutional buildings. The LSO segment manufactures value-added glass and acrylic products for the custom picture framing and display applications. The companyÂ’s products and services are primarily used in commercial buildings, such as office towers, hotels, and retail centers; and institutional buildings, including education facilities and dormitories, health care facilities, and government buildings, as well as multi-family residential buildings. It markets its architectural products and services through direct sales force, independent sales representatives, and distributors to general contractors and glazing subcontractors, architects, and building owners; and value-added glass and acrylics through retail chains, picture framing shops, and independent distributors to museums, and public and private galleries and collections. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, routed medium-density fiberboard (MDF), steel, or fiberglass residential doors. The company also provides various door components, including interior door facings, agri-fiber and particleboard door cores, MDFs, wood cut-stock components, critical door components, wood veneer door skins, and mineral and particleboard door cores. It offers its products under the Masonite, Marshfield, Premdor, Mohawk, Megantic, Algoma, Birchwood Best, Lemieux, Door-Stop, Harring Doors, Performance Doorset Solutions, and National Hickman brands to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retailers, dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors, and architects through various wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corporation was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.