Reviewing Barnwell Industries Inc. (BRN)’s and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN)’s results

Barnwell Industries Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRN) and Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ:FLMN) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barnwell Industries Inc. 10.11M 1.15 5.35M -0.06 0.00 Falcon Minerals Corporation 106.56M 6.20 47.06M 0.89 8.25

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barnwell Industries Inc. -52.92% -0.3% -0.2% Falcon Minerals Corporation 44.16% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Barnwell Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. On the competitive side is, Falcon Minerals Corporation which has a 34.5 Current Ratio and a 34.5 Quick Ratio. Falcon Minerals Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Barnwell Industries Inc.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals Corporation offers an annual dividend of $0.09 per share, bundled with 1.25% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out by Barnwell Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 17.1% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 84% of Falcon Minerals Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.4% of Barnwell Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, 12.8% are Falcon Minerals Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Barnwell Industries Inc. -3.11% -8.77% -18.75% -5.45% -26.76% -25% Falcon Minerals Corporation -4.68% -23.54% -35.22% -27.33% 0% -23.54%

For the past year Barnwell Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Falcon Minerals Corporation.

Summary

Falcon Minerals Corporation beats on 12 of the 12 factors Barnwell Industries Inc.

Barnwell Industries, Inc., through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through four segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, Contract Drilling, and Residential Real Estate. It holds working interests in oil and natural gas properties located in the Progress area of Alberta, Canada; and investments in non-producing holdings in the provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The company also invests in land interests in Hawaii. In addition, it owns and operates four water well drilling rigs, two pump rigs, and other ancillary drilling and pump equipment; drills water and water monitoring wells of various depths; installs and repairs water pumping systems; and distributes Floway pumps and equipment in Hawaii. Further, the company develops luxury residences for sale in Hawaii. Barnwell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires, owns, maintains, and manages mineral interests, mineral royalties, and overriding royalties relating to onshore unconventional shale oil and natural gas properties in the United States; and any associated interests and royalties relating to conventional oil and natural gas properties. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.