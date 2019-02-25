Reviewing Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (ORPN)’s and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA)’s results

Since Bioblast Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:ORPN) and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IDRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bioblast Pharma Ltd. N/A 0.00 3.33M -1.80 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 104.88 62.66M -2.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioblast Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -132.9% -111.6% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -68.4% -60.4%

Volatility & Risk

Bioblast Pharma Ltd. has a 0.3 beta, while its volatility is 70.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.22 beta which is 122.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. is 7.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 7.9. The Current Ratio of rival Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.2. Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bioblast Pharma Ltd. and Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioblast Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $14 average price target and a 392.96% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 18.6% of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. shares and 44.4% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 37.04% of Bioblast Pharma Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bioblast Pharma Ltd. -8.66% -14.07% -8.23% -48.9% -41.41% -49.26% Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.51% -28.7% -29.39% -57.51% -57.51% -61.14%

For the past year Bioblast Pharma Ltd. was less bearish than Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Idera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Bioblast Pharma Ltd.

Bioblast Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of clinically meaningful therapies for patients with rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. It develops Trehalose 90mg/mL IV solution, a protein stabilizer and autophagy enhancer to treat patients with oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and spinocerebellar ataxia type 3. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases in the United States. It uses two drug discovery technology platforms to design and develop drug candidates, including toll-like receptor targeting technology and third-generation antisense (3GA) technology. The companyÂ’s drug candidates include IMO-2125, an agonist that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with ipilimumab and pembrolizumab for the treatment of anti-PD-1 refractory metastatic melanoma and refractory solid tumors; IMO-8400, an antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis. It also develops IDRA-008 for undisclosed liver target for rare disorder; 3GA compound for renal target; and IMO-9200, a drug candidate for potential use in selected autoimmune disease indications. In addition, the company is developing drug candidates to turn off the messenger RNA associated with disease causing genes. Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize selected molecules from its 3GA technology for the treatment of selected targets in renal disease; collaboration with Abbott Molecular Inc. for the development of an in vitro companion diagnostic; and Merck & Co to research, develop, and commercialize vaccine products. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.