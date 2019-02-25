Reviewing BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)’s and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) and Sutro Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 1.50B 10.46 124.95M -0.50 0.00 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 23.37M 10.40 49.17M -2.21 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -8.33% -4.4% -2.7% Sutro Biopharma Inc. -210.40% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2.9 and 2.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Its rival Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.5 and 3.5 respectively. Sutro Biopharma Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. and Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 3 5 2.63 Sutro Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 28.93% and an $113.29 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.8% of Sutro Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.5% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.5% of Sutro Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.29% -5.28% -3.77% 4.5% 15.98% 5.23% Sutro Biopharma Inc. 14.01% -8% 0% 0% 0% -21.32%

For the past year BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bullish trend while Sutro Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Sutro Biopharma Inc.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers. It has collaboration and license agreement with Celgene Corporation to discover and develop bispecific antibodies and/or ADCs focused primarily on the field of immuno-oncology. The company was formerly known as Fundamental Applied Biology, Inc. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.