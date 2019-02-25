Reviewing Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (INF)’s and Its Rivals results

As Asset Management company, Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.91% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. N/A N/A 0.00 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

The potential upside of the competitors is 143.50%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.96% -6.94% -11.3% -10.8% -15.07% -15% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. had bearish trend while Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Dividends

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s competitors beat Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.