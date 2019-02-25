Reviewing Capstead Mortgage Corporation (CMO)’s and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN)’s results

Capstead Mortgage Corporation (NYSE:CMO) and Reven Housing REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:RVEN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the REIT – Residential. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstead Mortgage Corporation 62.36M 11.43 30.70M 0.47 15.61 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 8.63M 4.65 2.30M -0.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstead Mortgage Corporation 49.23% 4.8% 0.3% Reven Housing REIT Inc. -26.65% -7.1% -3.3%

Dividends

Capstead Mortgage Corporation dividend pay is $0.49 per share with 5.95% dividend yield annually. Reven Housing REIT Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstead Mortgage Corporation 1 2 0 2.67 Reven Housing REIT Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s downside potential is -16.17% at a $7 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Capstead Mortgage Corporation and Reven Housing REIT Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 82% and 0.2% respectively. 1.6% are Capstead Mortgage Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8% of Reven Housing REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Capstead Mortgage Corporation -4.92% -2.52% -13.53% -19.85% -19.32% -15.03% Reven Housing REIT Inc. -3.13% -16.63% -13.89% 27.24% -35.29% -26.41%

For the past year Capstead Mortgage Corporation has stronger performance than Reven Housing REIT Inc.

Summary

Capstead Mortgage Corporation beats Reven Housing REIT Inc. on 12 of the 12 factors.

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Reven Housing REIT, Inc. acquires, owns, and operates a portfolio of occupied and rented single family residential properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2016, it owned 624 single family homes in the Houston, Jacksonville, Memphis, and Atlanta metropolitan areas. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) for federal income tax purposes. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.