Reviewing Castlight Health Inc. (CSLT)’s and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)’s results

This is a contrast between Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Castlight Health Inc. 150.91M 3.04 46.49M -0.73 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 1.32B 7.21 513.10M -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Castlight Health Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Castlight Health Inc. -30.81% -22.1% -16.6% Dropbox Inc. -38.87% -161.3% -36.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Castlight Health Inc. is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 1.9. Meanwhile, Dropbox Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Castlight Health Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Dropbox Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Castlight Health Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Castlight Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Dropbox Inc. has a consensus price target of $33, with potential upside of 40.72%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 72.6% of Castlight Health Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 53.2% of Dropbox Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.8% of Castlight Health Inc. shares. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 10.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Castlight Health Inc. -6.51% -5.43% -15.86% -34.93% -36.62% -34.93% Dropbox Inc. -5.9% -12% -18.12% -26.88% 0% -22.72%

For the past year Castlight Health Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Dropbox Inc.

Summary

Castlight Health Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors Dropbox Inc.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.