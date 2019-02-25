Reviewing CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)’s and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO)’s results

CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CEL-SCI Corporation N/A 168.07 24.42M -1.72 0.00 Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 20.16M 5.74 8.11M -0.44 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CEL-SCI Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CEL-SCI Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CEL-SCI Corporation 0.00% 704.1% -97.8% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -40.23% -22.7% -18.5%

Liquidity

CEL-SCI Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.2 and 19.2 respectively. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CEL-SCI Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CEL-SCI Corporation and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 6.6% and 28%. About 5.6% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CEL-SCI Corporation -3.66% -0.32% -18.56% 13.67% 79.55% 67.21% Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11.58% 0.95% -42.86% -44.21% -64.37% -55.37%

For the past year CEL-SCI Corporation had bullish trend while Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CEL-SCI Corporation.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for ocular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AKB-9778, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy. It also develops ARP-1536, a humanized monoclonal antibody that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic vascular complications; and AKB-4924, a selective stabilizer of hypoxia-inducible factor-1 alpha, which has completed a single ascending dose clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. The company is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCPK:ARPO) operates independently of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. as of December 22, 2011.