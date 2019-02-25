Reviewing Century Bancorp Inc. (CNBKA)’s and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE)’s results

Century Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) and Bridge Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) compete with each other in the Regional – Northeast Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Bancorp Inc. 107.47M 3.99 36.21M 5.37 14.98 Bridge Bancorp Inc. 146.55M 4.41 39.23M 0.53 51.73

Table 1 highlights Century Bancorp Inc. and Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bridge Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Century Bancorp Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Century Bancorp Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Bridge Bancorp Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Bancorp Inc. 33.69% 9.6% 0.5% Bridge Bancorp Inc. 26.77% 4.1% 0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Century Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.55 and it happens to be 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bridge Bancorp Inc.’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.82 beta.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Century Bancorp Inc. pay is $0.48 per share with a dividend yield of 0.63%. Bridge Bancorp Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $0.92 per share and at a 2.75% dividend yield.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 54.5% of Century Bancorp Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 59.2% of Bridge Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 20.4% of Century Bancorp Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bridge Bancorp Inc. has 1.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Century Bancorp Inc. -1.54% 0.93% 11.95% 3.52% -5.08% 2.86% Bridge Bancorp Inc. -6.61% -7.82% -22.66% -24.67% -21.9% -21.23%

For the past year Century Bancorp Inc. has 2.86% stronger performance while Bridge Bancorp Inc. has -21.23% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Bridge Bancorp Inc. beats Century Bancorp Inc.

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include time, savings, and demand deposits. The company also provides various loans comprising commercial real estate mortgage, multi-family mortgage, residential real estate mortgage, real estate construction and land, commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction loan products; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities. In addition, it offers merchant credit and debit card processing, automated teller machines, cash management, lockbox processing, online banking services, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, individual retirement accounts, and investment products and services through a third party broker dealer. Further, the company operates as a broker of title insurance services. It primarily serves small businesses, municipal relationships, and consumer relationships. The company operates 40 branches in the market areas of Suffolk, Nassau counties, Bayside, and Manhattan. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Bridgehampton, New York.