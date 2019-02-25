Reviewing China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (CEA)’s and Its Rivals results

As Major Airlines company, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE:CEA) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has 0.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 57.49% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has 58.2% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 15.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 0.00% 7.90% 1.90% Industry Average 5.08% 22.69% 6.43%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited N/A N/A 14.03 Industry Average 779.45M 15.35B 14.47

With currently lower P/E ratio China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.88 6.33 2.54

As a group, Major Airlines companies have a potential upside of 25.81%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited -4.07% -7.09% 1.01% -28.77% 5.6% -16.57% Industry Average 0.00% 8.63% 15.22% 23.80% 22.83% 22.22%

For the past year China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited had bearish trend while China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.2. Competitively, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s peers Current Ratio is 0.67 and has 0.63 Quick Ratio. China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited.

Risk & Volatility

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited is 66.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.66. Competitively, China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s rivals’ beta is 0.97 which is 2.57% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$0.01 per share with a dividend yield of 0.02% is the annual dividend that China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited pays. On the other side China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s peers have dividend yield of 1.84%.

Summary

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited’s rivals beat China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.