Reviewing Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO)’s and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG)’s results

Both Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) and Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cisco Systems Inc. 50.82B 4.43 12.87B 2.44 19.24 Inseego Corp. 192.95M 2.17 7.69M -0.17 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Cisco Systems Inc. and Inseego Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cisco Systems Inc. 25.32% 2.7% 1.1% Inseego Corp. -3.99% 16% -5.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.14 beta means Cisco Systems Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Inseego Corp.’s 52.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.48 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Cisco Systems Inc. are 2.1 and 2 respectively. Its competitor Inseego Corp.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Cisco Systems Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Inseego Corp.

Dividends

Cisco Systems Inc. pays out its dividends annually at $1.32 per share and 2.67% dividend yield. No dividend is paid out for Inseego Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Cisco Systems Inc. and Inseego Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cisco Systems Inc. 0 3 10 2.77 Inseego Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Cisco Systems Inc.’s average target price is $53.22, while its potential upside is 6.21%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 77.3% of Cisco Systems Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 58.8% of Inseego Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Cisco Systems Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 23% are Inseego Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cisco Systems Inc. -2.11% -2.17% -0.45% 7.26% 25.29% 22.35% Inseego Corp. 1.08% 1.62% -2.59% 88% 114.86% 133.54%

For the past year Cisco Systems Inc. has weaker performance than Inseego Corp.

Summary

Cisco Systems Inc. beats on 11 of the 13 factors Inseego Corp.

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) and solutions for Internet of Things (IoT) worldwide. It sells telematics solutions, including fleet management, asset tracking and monitoring, stolen vehicle recovery, and usage-based insurance platforms under the Ctrack brand; and connectivity solutions and device management services. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and device management. Its platforms provide a way to order, connect, and manage remote assets; and improve business operations. The companyÂ’s SaaS delivery platforms include Ctrack platforms, which provide fleet, vehicle, asset, and other SaaS telematics; Crossroads platform, which provides IoT device management and service enablement; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted SaaS platform that helps organizations manage the selection, deployment, and spend of their wireless assets, saving money on personnel, and telecom expenses. Its integrated telematics and mobile tracking hardware is sold as an enabler for its Ctrack SaaS delivery platforms; and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices collect and control critical vehicle data and driver behaviors, and deliver that information to the cloud. Its customers comprise wireless operators, distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and companies. The company was formerly known as Novatel Wireless Inc. and changed its name to Inseego Corp. in November 2016. Inseego Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.