Reviewing ClearOne Inc. (CLRO)’s and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE)’s results

As Communication Equipment companies, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) and Aerohive Networks Inc. (NYSE:HIVE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ClearOne Inc. 30.20M 1.06 17.76M -1.76 0.00 Aerohive Networks Inc. 154.91M 1.70 18.34M 0.10 36.29

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has ClearOne Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ClearOne Inc. -58.81% -33.4% -29.1% Aerohive Networks Inc. -11.84% -73.7% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

ClearOne Inc.’s current beta is 0.5 and it happens to be 50.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Aerohive Networks Inc.’s 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.09 beta.

Liquidity

ClearOne Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.8 and 2.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aerohive Networks Inc. are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. ClearOne Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aerohive Networks Inc.

Dividends

The annual dividend that ClearOne Inc. pay is $0.14 per share with a dividend yield of 7.25%. Aerohive Networks Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ClearOne Inc. and Aerohive Networks Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 7.4% and 76.9% respectively. 5.9% are ClearOne Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Aerohive Networks Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ClearOne Inc. 1.42% -14.88% -30.24% -74.69% -83.18% -84.02% Aerohive Networks Inc. -3.83% -11.34% -12.87% -15.18% -35.41% -39.62%

For the past year ClearOne Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aerohive Networks Inc.

Summary

Aerohive Networks Inc. beats ClearOne Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

ClearOne, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio/voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers various professional audio communication products, including professional conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; and professional microphones for use in various applications. It also provides unified communications audio end points comprising traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices; and personal conferencing products that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices. The company's audio communication products and unified communications audio end points enhance communication during a conference call by eliminating echo and background noise. In addition, it offers visual communication products, such as video conferencing products; streaming products, which deliver the Internet protocol (IP) A/V experience by streaming time sensitive high definition audio and video and control over TCP/IP networks; and digital signage systems. The company sells its commercial products to a network of independent audiovisual, information technology, and telecommunications distributors, as well as independent systems integrators, dealers, value-added resellers, and end-users. ClearOne, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Aerohive Networks, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services. Its cloud-based product comprises HiveManager, a network management application; and Mobility Suite, which includes guest access, personal device access, ID manager, and social login applications. The company sells its products to industry verticals, including K-12 and higher education, distributed enterprises, retail, and healthcare through a network of authorized value-added resellers, value-added distributors, and managed service providers. Aerohive Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.