Reviewing Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (CIK)’s and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL)’s results

Both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) and GAMCO Investors Inc. (NYSE:GBL) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 16.66M 9.51 7.31M 0.14 20.43 GAMCO Investors Inc. 341.46M 1.75 117.20M 3.99 5.01

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. GAMCO Investors Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 43.88% 0% 0% GAMCO Investors Inc. 34.32% -190% 85.2%

Dividends

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.26 per share which is subject to 8.67% dividend yield. On the other side, $0.08 per share with a dividend yield of 0.39% for GAMCO Investors Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. and GAMCO Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.56% and 49.2% respectively. About 1.07% of Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of GAMCO Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. 0% -7.14% -9.21% -9.49% -12.8% -13.6% GAMCO Investors Inc. -7.33% -3.15% -23.3% -22.23% -31.97% -32.61%

For the past year Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than GAMCO Investors Inc.

Summary

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Inc. beats on 9 of the 14 factors GAMCO Investors Inc.

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of GGCP, Inc.