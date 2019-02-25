Reviewing CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (CBAY)’s and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 5.21M 129.45 58.14M -1.04 0.00 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. N/A 0.00 25.56M -94.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -1,115.93% -34% -30.7% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0.00% -292.1% -140.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.76 beta means CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 76.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.65 beta.

Liquidity

14.8 and 14.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Its rival InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.9 and 6.9 respectively. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $20.6, while its potential upside is 81.66%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. and InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 93.7% and 5.8% respectively. About 0.3% of CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.15% are InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. -2.02% -25.02% -32.69% -29.32% 5.8% -4.89% InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. -1.51% -4.39% 4.26% -73.51% -91.75% -89.82%

For the past year CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company, focus on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold for acute SCI; and Therapeutic Trails injection program for the treatment of chronic SCI. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.