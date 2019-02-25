Reviewing Cytokinetics Incorporated (CYTK)’s and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)’s results

Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytokinetics Incorporated 22.11M 18.02 120.31M -2.30 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. N/A 435.54 25.78M -1.45 0.00

In table 1 we can see Cytokinetics Incorporated and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytokinetics Incorporated -544.14% 0% 0% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -54% -37.9%

Liquidity

10.6 and 10.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Cytokinetics Incorporated. Its rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 16 and 16 respectively. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Cytokinetics Incorporated and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 1 3 2.75 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Cytokinetics Incorporated is $13.5, with potential upside of 85.44%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 71.7% of Cytokinetics Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 25.7% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, 71.84% are Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Cytokinetics Incorporated -1.4% 1.57% -3.13% -14.36% -4.32% -4.91% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. -8.4% -20.49% -18.21% -29.45% 0% -55.21%

For the past year Cytokinetics Incorporated’s stock price has smaller decline than Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.