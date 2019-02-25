Reviewing CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 75.10M 11.27 51.75M -1.93 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 109.30M -2.05 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytomX Therapeutics Inc. -68.91% -65% -12.7% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -62.1% -51.4%

Liquidity

CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.5 and 5.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14.9 and 14.9 respectively. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both CytomX Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 86.6% and 57.6% respectively. 0.2% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 4.49% -9.59% -28.08% -39.64% -28.33% -31.69% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.21% 12.73% 1.64% -12.51% 28.52% -17.14%

For the past year CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.