Reviewing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6.91M 95.21 93.05M -2.23 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 48.38M -0.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1,346.60% -90.8% -74.4% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -539.9% -113%

Volatility and Risk

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 138.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.38 beta. Competitively, ContraFect Corporation’s 125.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the -0.25 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.3. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. ContraFect Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ContraFect Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, and a 138.32% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ContraFect Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.6% and 57.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -14.76% -14.58% -20.51% 1.03% 66.36% 40.75% ContraFect Corporation -12.34% -6.79% 11.35% 11.35% 126.37% 103.96%

For the past year Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than ContraFect Corporation.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.