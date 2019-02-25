Reviewing Electro Scientific Industries Inc. (ESIO)’s and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)’s results

Both Electro Scientific Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) and Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) are Semiconductor – Integrated Circuits companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electro Scientific Industries Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A 4.38 6.76 Xilinx Inc. 2.94B 10.57 838.98M 3.19 27.47

Table 1 highlights Electro Scientific Industries Inc. and Xilinx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Electro Scientific Industries Inc. is thus presently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electro Scientific Industries Inc. 0.00% 58.7% 42.8% Xilinx Inc. 28.54% 24.6% 11.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.05 shows that Electro Scientific Industries Inc. is 95.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xilinx Inc.’s 0.88 beta is the reason why it is 12.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

5.7 and 4.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Electro Scientific Industries Inc. Its rival Xilinx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.3 and 4 respectively. Electro Scientific Industries Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xilinx Inc.

Dividends

Xilinx Inc. also pays out annual dividends at $1.43 per share and at a 1.2% dividend yield. Electro Scientific Industries Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Electro Scientific Industries Inc. and Xilinx Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Electro Scientific Industries Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Xilinx Inc. 0 3 10 2.77

Electro Scientific Industries Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 0.03%. On the other hand, Xilinx Inc.’s potential downside is -20.46% and its consensus price target is $97.64. Based on the results shown earlier, Electro Scientific Industries Inc. is looking more favorable than Xilinx Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Electro Scientific Industries Inc. and Xilinx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 99.2% and 91.6% respectively. Insiders held 1% of Electro Scientific Industries Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Xilinx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Electro Scientific Industries Inc. 0.71% 0.37% 64.59% 59.62% 39.67% 38.17% Xilinx Inc. -5.24% 2.97% 13.89% 25.69% 27% 29.98%

For the past year Electro Scientific Industries Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Xilinx Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 14 factors Xilinx Inc. beats Electro Scientific Industries Inc.

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. It provides printed circuit boards, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in integrated circuit packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems comprising single-beam and multi-beam systems. It also offers semiconductor manufacturing products comprising wafer marking equipment for use in serialization and wafer identification; wafer and circuit trim tools that adjust the electrical performance of semiconductor devices or hybrid circuits; and liquid crystal display (LCD) repair tools; and laser LCD repair systems to enhance the manufacture of flat panel displays. In addition, the company provides component test products that combine high-speed small parts handling technology with real-time control systems to provide inspection solutions for manufacturers of multilayer ceramic capacitors and other passive components, such as capacitor arrays, inductors, resistors, varistors, and hybrid circuits. Further, it offers industrial machining products, such as platforms for precision drilling, scribing, cutting, etching, routing, and marking various materials and devices; and laser systems to manufacturers of end devices for drilling, marking, and cutting. The company sells its products through direct sales and service offices, value-added resellers, and independent representatives. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP). The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers by a network of independent sales representative firms and by a direct sales management organization. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.