Reviewing Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (EIGI)’s and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s results

Both Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 1.15B 0.89 4.53M -0.13 0.00 SAP SE N/A 0.00 N/A 3.83 26.63

Table 1 demonstrates Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and SAP SE’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.39% -11.5% -0.6% SAP SE 0.00% 16.3% 9.5%

Volatility & Risk

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.32. SAP SE on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. is 0.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.4. The Current Ratio of rival SAP SE is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. SAP SE is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.

Dividends

Meanhile, SAP SE’s yearly dividend is $1.63 per share and 1.52% dividend yield. Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. and SAP SE are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 SAP SE 0 1 1 2.50

Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. has a 54.28% upside potential and an average price target of $11. Meanwhile, SAP SE’s average price target is $137, while its potential upside is 26.48%. The data provided earlier shows that Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. appears more favorable than SAP SE, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.5% of Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 6.6% of SAP SE are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, SAP SE has 25.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Endurance International Group Holdings Inc. 0.96% -4.01% -11.79% -7.4% -3.68% -0.24% SAP SE -1.72% -6.93% -13.83% -15.09% -9.36% -9.31%

For the past year Endurance International Group Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than SAP SE.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses worldwide. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers with varying degrees of technical sophistication to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribersÂ’ Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites to meet their particular business needs, as well as Mojo Marketplace, online marketplace for WordPress themes, plugins, and other digital goods. The company also provides solutions that allow subscribers to have their Websites rendered on mobile devices; search engine optimization and marketing solutions; tools and services that enable subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through social networks; and control panels and dashboards that enable subscribers to analyze activity on their Websites, optimize the impact of their Web presence design, and marketing campaigns. In addition, it offers a platform that enables subscribers to communicate with their customers and potential customers through email; email capabilities, including custom mailboxes that reflect a subscriberÂ’s domain name, spam filters, email aliases, and forwarding functionality; products that enable secure and encrypted payments, shopping carts, payment processing and related services, mobile payments, and other forms of e-commerce; platform that creates and manages digital storefront listings through one interface; and professional services. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.