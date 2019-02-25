Reviewing EnLink Midstream Partners LP (ENLK)’s and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s results

Both EnLink Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:ENLK) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) are each other’s competitor in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnLink Midstream Partners LP N/A 0.00 N/A 0.28 46.82 Devon Energy Corporation 10.73B 1.29 604.00M -1.52 0.00

Demonstrates EnLink Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnLink Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 4.6% 1.3% Devon Energy Corporation 5.63% 18.2% 5.9%

Risk and Volatility

EnLink Midstream Partners LP’s 2.04 beta indicates that its volatility is 104.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Devon Energy Corporation’s 2.22 beta is the reason why it is 122.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EnLink Midstream Partners LP are 0.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Devon Energy Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than EnLink Midstream Partners LP.

Dividends

EnLink Midstream Partners LP pays out an annual dividend of $1.56 per share while its dividend yield is 0%. Devon Energy Corporation has an annual dividend pay of $0.28 per share while its annual dividend yield is 0.94%.

Analyst Ratings

EnLink Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EnLink Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Devon Energy Corporation 0 4 6 2.60

Competitively Devon Energy Corporation has an average price target of $41.5, with potential upside of 40.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both EnLink Midstream Partners LP and Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 86.2% respectively. 0.3% are EnLink Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Devon Energy Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EnLink Midstream Partners LP -1.97% -9.36% -31.77% -23.44% -16.11% -15.61% Devon Energy Corporation -2.81% -22.42% -35.15% -37.85% -29.29% -36.55%

For the past year EnLink Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller decline than Devon Energy Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Devon Energy Corporation beats EnLink Midstream Partners LP.

EnLink Midstream Partners, LP, through its subsidiary, EnLink Midstream Operating, LP, provides midstream energy services. The company provides gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, condensate stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL), crude oil, and condensate. It connects the wells of natural gas producers to its gathering systems; processes natural gas for the removal of NGLs; fractionates NGLs into purity products; markets the purity products; and transports natural gas to various markets. The company also purchases natural gas from natural gas producers and other supply sources, and sells that natural gas to utilities, industrial consumers, other marketers, and pipelines. It operates approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines, 20 natural gas processing plants, 7 fractionators, barge and rail terminals, product storage facilities, purchasing and marketing capabilities, and brine disposal wells, as well as a crude oil trucking fleet of approximately 150 trucks. EnLink Midstream GP, LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Crosstex Energy L.P. and changed its name to EnLink Midstream Partners, LP in March 2014. EnLink Midstream Partners, LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.