Reviewing ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)’s and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP)’s results

Since ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) are part of the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|N/A
|0.00
|12.25M
|-3.80
|0.00
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|41.34M
|1.46
|137.31M
|-0.56
|0.00
Table 1 highlights ESSA Pharma Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-332.15%
|267.8%
|-114.7%
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for ESSA Pharma Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 0% of ESSA Pharma Inc. shares and 38.6% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|ESSA Pharma Inc.
|-17.08%
|-18.03%
|-30.17%
|-33.09%
|-48.77%
|-43%
|Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.57%
|-23.23%
|-78.97%
|-80.9%
|-80.8%
|-84.16%
For the past year ESSA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.
ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.