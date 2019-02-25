Reviewing ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX)’s and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP)’s results

Since ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) are part of the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESSA Pharma Inc. N/A 0.00 12.25M -3.80 0.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 41.34M 1.46 137.31M -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights ESSA Pharma Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESSA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. -332.15% 267.8% -114.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ESSA Pharma Inc. and Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ESSA Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of ESSA Pharma Inc. shares and 38.6% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ESSA Pharma Inc. -17.08% -18.03% -30.17% -33.09% -48.77% -43% Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.57% -23.23% -78.97% -80.9% -80.8% -84.16%

For the past year ESSA Pharma Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc.

ESSA Pharma Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. Its product candidate is EPI-506, an oral small molecule pro-drug that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which blocks the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product is plecanatide, a novel uroguanylin analog that is traded under the TRULANCE name for the treatment of chronic idiopathic constipation and irritable bowel syndrome. The company also develops dolcanatide to treat mild-to-moderate ulcerative colitis. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.