Reviewing EuroDry Ltd. (EDRY)’s and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)’s results

Both EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) and Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EuroDry Ltd. 24.52M 0.71 N/A 0.53 16.98 Costamare Inc. 380.40M 1.57 36.74M 0.20 24.06

Table 1 highlights EuroDry Ltd. and Costamare Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Costamare Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to EuroDry Ltd. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. EuroDry Ltd. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Costamare Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows EuroDry Ltd. and Costamare Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EuroDry Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Costamare Inc. 9.66% 1.7% 0.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of EuroDry Ltd. are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Costamare Inc. has 0.8 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. EuroDry Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Costamare Inc.

Dividends

Costamare Inc. has an annual dividend pay of $0.4 per share while its annual dividend yield is 7.48%. EuroDry Ltd. does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

EuroDry Ltd. and Costamare Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score EuroDry Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Costamare Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively Costamare Inc. has a consensus price target of $7.5, with potential upside of 39.93%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.1% of EuroDry Ltd. shares and 28.8% of Costamare Inc. shares. EuroDry Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 58.92%. Comparatively, Costamare Inc. has 77.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) EuroDry Ltd. -3.18% -14.48% 28.91% 18.32% 0% 18.94% Costamare Inc. -8.3% -9.67% -24.3% -37.13% -13.83% -15.77%

For the past year EuroDry Ltd. had bullish trend while Costamare Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Costamare Inc. beats on 11 of the 14 factors EuroDry Ltd.

EuroDry Ltd. operates independently of Euroseas Ltd. as of May 31, 2018.

Costamare Inc. owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 10, 2017, it had a fleet of 69 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 456,000 twenty foot equivalent unit (TEU), including 64 vessels in the water, aggregating approximately 415,000 TEU; and 5 newbuild vessels aggregating approximately 41,000 TEU. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.