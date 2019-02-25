Reviewing Federated Investors Inc. (FII)’s and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)’s results

Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federated Investors Inc. 1.14B 2.56 211.70M 3.60 6.75 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 5.27M 51.74 36.23M 1.60 7.43

Table 1 highlights Federated Investors Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Federated Investors Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Federated Investors Inc. is currently more affordable than Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Federated Investors Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federated Investors Inc. 18.57% 35% 21.2% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 687.48% 0% 0%

Dividends

Federated Investors Inc. dividend pay is $1.06 per share with 3.67% dividend yield annually. Meanwhile, Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.’s annual dividend is $2.75 per share and it also boasts of a 22.95% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Federated Investors Inc. and Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Federated Investors Inc. 0 3 1 2.25 Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Federated Investors Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -20.50% and an $23 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.1% of Federated Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.76% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.9%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Federated Investors Inc. -8.35% -2.96% 2.88% -1.66% -30% -32.73% Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. -4.11% -6.89% -16.67% -19.21% -20.64% -22.15%

For the past year Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 9 of the 16 factors Cornerstone Total Return Fund Inc.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.