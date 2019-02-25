Reviewing First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (FMBI)’s and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)’s results

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Regional – Midwest Banks. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 613.36M 4.06 156.56M 1.42 15.29 Old National Bancorp 689.00M 4.55 190.83M 0.81 20.91

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Old National Bancorp has lower earnings, but higher revenue than First Midwest Bancorp Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Old National Bancorp, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Old National Bancorp’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 25.52% 6.3% 0.8% Old National Bancorp 27.70% 5.7% 0.7%

Volatility & Risk

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. has a 1.23 beta, while its volatility is 23.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Old National Bancorp’s 12.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.88 beta.

Dividends

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. dividend pay is $0.45 per share with 1.92% dividend yield annually. Meanhile, Old National Bancorp’s yearly dividend is $0.52 per share and 2.92% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Old National Bancorp Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Midwest Bancorp Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Old National Bancorp 0 0 0 0.00

First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s upside potential is 6.70% at a $25 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Midwest Bancorp Inc. and Old National Bancorp are owned by institutional investors at 82.3% and 74.4% respectively. About 0.2% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Old National Bancorp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Midwest Bancorp Inc. -8.31% -7.29% -19.98% -18.68% -12.07% -9.91% Old National Bancorp -9.13% -9.03% -17.78% -8.98% -4.38% -2.46%

For the past year First Midwest Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Old National Bancorp.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats on 11 of the 15 factors First Midwest Bancorp Inc.

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. It also provides debit and ATM cards, telephone access, and online banking, as well as other electronic and mobile banking services; and cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 203 banking centers located primarily in Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.