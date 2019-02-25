Reviewing Fortress Biotech Inc. (FBIO)’s and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s results

This is a contrast between Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortress Biotech Inc. 228.27M 0.53 69.68M -0.66 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 25.47M 28.67 82.53M -2.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortress Biotech Inc. -30.53% -158.4% -28.7% Cellectis S.A. -324.03% -23% -18.8%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.35 beta indicates that Fortress Biotech Inc. is 35.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s 70.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.7 beta.

Liquidity

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cellectis S.A. are 11.2 and 11.2 respectively. Cellectis S.A. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Fortress Biotech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Fortress Biotech Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

Fortress Biotech Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 411.63% and an $11 average price target. On the other hand, Cellectis S.A.’s potential upside is 45.94% and its average price target is $25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than Cellectis S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 15.4% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares and 29.4% of Cellectis S.A. shares. Insiders owned 0.4% of Fortress Biotech Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fortress Biotech Inc. -11.48% -0.92% -32.5% -67.37% -69.75% -72.93% Cellectis S.A. -12.03% -27.86% -25.47% -35.88% -21.71% -33.55%

For the past year Fortress Biotech Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Cellectis S.A.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.