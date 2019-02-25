Reviewing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOODM)’s and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO)’s results

We are comparing Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODM) and Gyrodyne LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Commercial Corporation 106.80M 5.81 N/A -0.10 0.00 Gyrodyne LLC 2.74M 9.79 4.36M -2.53 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Gyrodyne LLC -159.12% 0% 0%

Dividends

The annual dividend that Gladstone Commercial Corporation pay is $1.5 per share with a dividend yield of 5.95%. Gyrodyne LLC does not offer a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Gladstone Commercial Corporation and Gyrodyne LLC are owned by institutional investors at 32.16% and 45.37% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.81% of Gyrodyne LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.87% -1.44% -3.18% -1.36% -4.87% -4.86% Gyrodyne LLC -2.2% -10.04% -11.11% -10.67% -5.5% -9.92%

For the past year Gladstone Commercial Corporation has stronger performance than Gyrodyne LLC

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Gladstone Commercial Corporation beats Gyrodyne LLC.

Gyrodyne, LLC a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the investment, acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of medical office and industrial properties in the northeast region of the United States. It is also involved in the development of industrial and residential properties. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, owning, leasing, and managing medical, commercial, and industrial real estate. As of March 31, 2012, it had 100% ownership in 3 medical office parks comprising approximately 131,000 rentable square feet; and 1 multitenant industrial park consisting of 128,000 rentable square feet, as well as approximately 68 acres of property in St. James, New York. The company has elected to be taxed as REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, it would not be subject to federal income tax purposes, provided that it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its shareholders. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in St. James, New York.