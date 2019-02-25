Reviewing Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (GBT)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 166.24M -3.42 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation N/A 0.00 15.21M -0.44 0.00

In table 1 we can see Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -36.2% -33.6% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -219% -119.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are 14.6 and 14.6 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is 2.6. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 14.72% and 21.6%. Insiders owned 4.6% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of OncoCyte Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 37.54% 4.05% -4.87% -5.28% -1.07% 10.24% OncoCyte Corporation -8.82% -22.5% -32.61% -45.61% -69.9% -66.67%

For the past year Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 10.24% stronger performance while OncoCyte Corporation has -66.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.