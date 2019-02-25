Reviewing Grifols S.A. (GRFS)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grifols S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.60 31.68 Cerecor Inc. 15.58M 15.46 41.68M -1.05 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Grifols S.A. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. -267.52% -164.9% -63.2%

Dividends

Grifols S.A. shareholders receive an annual dividend of $0.47 per share which is subject to 2.42% dividend yield. Cerecor Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

Grifols S.A. and Cerecor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Grifols S.A. 1 1 0 2.50 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Grifols S.A. has a -1.04% downside potential and a consensus price target of $19.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grifols S.A. and Cerecor Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 62.62% and 49.9%. About 0.05% of Grifols S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.1% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Grifols S.A. -3.7% -10.68% -5.76% -22.71% -13.56% -17.15% Cerecor Inc. -4.56% -25.39% -27.02% -20.62% 105.53% 4.69%

For the past year Grifols S.A. had bearish trend while Cerecor Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Grifols S.A. beats Cerecor Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.