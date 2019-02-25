Reviewing Homology Medicines Inc. (FIXX)’s and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)’s results

Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Homology Medicines Inc. 2.70M 372.83 50.12M -2.50 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. N/A 3732.63 64.81M -2.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Homology Medicines Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Homology Medicines Inc. -1,856.30% 0% 0% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Homology Medicines Inc. is 13.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.2. The Current Ratio of rival Gritstone Oncology Inc. is 6.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.1. Homology Medicines Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Homology Medicines Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Homology Medicines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 33.23% and an $36 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 87.9% of Homology Medicines Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 43.8% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 10.06% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.3% of Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Homology Medicines Inc. 19.6% 30.2% 46.76% 29.56% 0% 40.94% Gritstone Oncology Inc. -6.88% 6.7% 0% 0% 0% 83.36%

For the past year Homology Medicines Inc. has weaker performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.