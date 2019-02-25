Reviewing Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INO)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

Both Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36.77M 9.79 85.51M -0.94 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 4.35M 9.81 13.93M -2.54 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -232.55% -72.7% -52.6% Heat Biologics Inc. -320.23% -85.3% -52.3%

Volatility & Risk

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.67 beta indicates that its volatility is 67.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Heat Biologics Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.3 while its Current Ratio is 3.3. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.4 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Heat Biologics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 156.16% at a $9.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 5.4% of Heat Biologics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.87% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.99% -0.76% -4.77% 15.85% 18.49% 25.67% Heat Biologics Inc. -2.9% -15.19% -29.47% -48.46% -66.75% -65%

For the past year Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines in combination with proprietary electroporation delivery devices to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune systemÂ’s tolerance of cancerous cells; and SynCon product design is also intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. It has completed, current or planned clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers, influenza, prostate cancer, breast/lung/pancreatic cancer, hepatitis C virus, hepatitis B virus, HIV, Ebola, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, and Zika virus. The companyÂ’s partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, the Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, ApolloBio Corporation, Drexel University, the National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, Genentech, and U.S. Military HIV Research Program. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.