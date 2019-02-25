Reviewing Investar Holding Corporation (ISTR)’s and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Investar Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:ISTR) and ACNB Corporation (NASDAQ:ACNB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investar Holding Corporation 59.12M 3.89 13.61M 1.41 17.91 ACNB Corporation 71.42M 3.96 21.75M 2.94 12.27

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Investar Holding Corporation and ACNB Corporation. ACNB Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Investar Holding Corporation. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Investar Holding Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investar Holding Corporation 23.02% 7.2% 0.7% ACNB Corporation 30.45% 11.9% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Investar Holding Corporation has a beta of 0.33 and its 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. ACNB Corporation has a 0.16 beta and it is 84.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

The annual dividend that Investar Holding Corporation pay is $0.17 per share with a dividend yield of 0.68%. The dividend yield for ACNB Corporation is 2.24% while its annual dividend payout is $0.89 per share.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 58.7% of Investar Holding Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.1% of ACNB Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 6.2% of Investar Holding Corporation shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of ACNB Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Investar Holding Corporation 0.8% -1.48% -7.05% -11.59% 6.65% 5.1% ACNB Corporation -0.11% -10.97% -4.76% 13.54% 20.77% 22%

For the past year Investar Holding Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than ACNB Corporation.

Summary

ACNB Corporation beats on 13 of the 14 factors Investar Holding Corporation.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. It accepts various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, NOW, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services. The company also offers multifamily, farmland, and commercial real estate loans; loans for the construction of commercial projects, and single family residential and multifamily properties; commercial and industrial loans, including working capital lines of credit and equipment loans; consumer loans comprising secured and unsecured installment and term loans, second mortgages, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as auto loans; and one-to-four family residential real estate loans consisting of second and other mortgage loans. In addition, it provides cash management products, such as remote deposit capture, electronic statements, positive pay, ACH origination and wire transfer, investment sweep accounts, and business Internet banking services. Further, the company offers various other banking services, including cashiersÂ’ checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, night depository, bank-by-mail, automated teller machine, and merchant card services. It operates 10 full service branches. Investar Holding Corporation was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

ACNB Corporation operates as the financial holding company for ACNB Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as interest and non-interest checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers commercial lending products, including commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, agricultural, and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending products consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans. In addition, the company provides estate settlement services; and other services that are related to testamentary trusts, life insurance trusts, charitable remainder trusts, guardianships, powers of attorney, custodial accounts, and investment management and advisory accounts, as well as institutional and personal trust and investment management services. Further, it operates as an insurance agency that provides a range of property and casualty, life, and health insurance to commercial and individual clients. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated a network of 22 retail banking offices located in Adams, Cumberland, Franklin, and York counties, Pennsylvania, as well as 1 loan production office in York County, Pennsylvania. ACNB Corporation was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.