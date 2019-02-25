Reviewing La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (LJPC)’s and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)’s results

Both La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 5.87M 26.49 192.60M -7.91 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 31.21M -3.45 0.00

Demonstrates La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Leap Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -3,281.09% -188% -94.3% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -271.4% -96.6%

Liquidity

8.9 and 8.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company. Its rival Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4 and 4 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company and Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 2 0 2.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 26.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $7.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares are owned by institutional investors while 60% of Leap Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 5.2% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.06% of Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -4.56% -14.65% -38.27% -55.02% -56.94% -57.09% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -13.51% -25.58% -53.08% -62.04% -52.66% -48.72%

For the past year Leap Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 6 of the 10 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.