Reviewing Legg Mason Inc. (LM)’s and Its Peers results

As Asset Management company, Legg Mason Inc. (NYSE:LM) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Legg Mason Inc. has 86.8% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 37.91% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Legg Mason Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 8.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

Table 1 has Legg Mason Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Legg Mason Inc. -2.41% 7.50% 3.60% Industry Average 36.44% 21.95% 9.89%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Legg Mason Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Legg Mason Inc. 72.41M 3.00B 29.78 Industry Average 88.68M 243.35M 30.78

Legg Mason Inc. has lower P/E Ratio, but higher revenue than its peers. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Legg Mason Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Legg Mason Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Legg Mason Inc. 1 2 1 2.25 Industry Average 1.31 2.09 2.13 2.40

$27 is the average price target of Legg Mason Inc., with a potential downside of -10.06%. The peers have a potential upside of 143.50%. Based on the results shown earlier, Legg Mason Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Legg Mason Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Legg Mason Inc. -7.8% -8.28% -13.25% -28.28% -33.64% -36.37% Industry Average 2.56% 3.66% 6.51% 3.80% 5.69% 5.71%

For the past year Legg Mason Inc. had bearish trend while Legg Mason Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Legg Mason Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Legg Mason Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.41 and has 3.54 Quick Ratio. Legg Mason Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Legg Mason Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Legg Mason Inc. is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.72. In other hand, Legg Mason Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.25 which is 24.60% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

$1.3 per share with a dividend yield of 4.26% is the annual dividend that Legg Mason Inc. pays. On the other side Legg Mason Inc.’s peers have dividend yield of 6.96%.

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Legg Mason Inc.’s rivals beat Legg Mason Inc.

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.