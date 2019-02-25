Reviewing Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)’s and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lianluo Smart Limited N/A 31.57 6.79M -0.30 0.00 Apollo Endosurgery Inc. 61.81M 1.25 34.75M -1.87 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Lianluo Smart Limited and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Lianluo Smart Limited and Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lianluo Smart Limited 0.00% -50.1% -36.5% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -56.22% -71.7% -33.1%

Risk and Volatility

Lianluo Smart Limited has a beta of 1.2 and its 20.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Apollo Endosurgery Inc. on the other hand, has 0.3 beta which makes it 70.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Lianluo Smart Limited are 3.7 and 2.8. Competitively, Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has 2.4 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Lianluo Smart Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lianluo Smart Limited and Apollo Endosurgery Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0.8% and 65.9%. About 52.9% of Lianluo Smart Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 14.7% of Apollo Endosurgery Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Lianluo Smart Limited 12.41% -5.38% 3.16% -10.93% 9.4% -7.04% Apollo Endosurgery Inc. -8.97% -33.55% -45.87% -36.36% -7.09% -27.5%

For the past year Lianluo Smart Limited was less bearish than Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Summary

Lianluo Smart Limited beats on 7 of the 9 factors Apollo Endosurgery Inc.

Lianluo Smart Limited, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers medical devices, including medical ventilators, general hospital products, medical compressors, and wireless medical products, as well as related supporting products; sleep respiratory products; and mobile medicines comprising Internet medical and sleep diagnostic products. It also distributes medical products designed and manufactured by other companies. The company sells its products primarily through distributors; and directly to hospital, physical examination centers, insurance companies, and governmental agency customers, as well as to individuals through its Website. The company was formerly known as Dehaier Medical Systems Limited and changed its name to Lianluo Smart Limited in November 2016. Lianluo Smart Limited was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. As of August 19, 2016, Lianluo Smart Limited operates as a subsidiary of Hangzhou Liaison Interactive Information Technology Co., Ltd.