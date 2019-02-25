Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ:AXAS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 6.05B 2.37 1.10B 0.76 20.26 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 135.53M 1.70 2.11M -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Marathon Oil Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 18.18% 5.7% 3.1% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -1.56% -1.9% -0.7%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Oil Corporation has a 2.43 beta, while its volatility is 143.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is 18.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.18 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation. Its rival Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.5 respectively. Marathon Oil Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Dividends

Marathon Oil Corporation pays out an annual dividend of $0.2 per share while its dividend yield is 1.2%. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation does not offer a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Marathon Oil Corporation and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 6 2.67 Abraxas Petroleum Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$23.5 is Marathon Oil Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 39.14%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.9% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares and 59.2% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.26% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -8.33% -17.34% -24.82% -28.74% 3.8% -9.63% Abraxas Petroleum Corporation -9.82% -19.23% -32.57% -40.49% -28.29% -40.24%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation was less bearish than Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

On 13 of the 13 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Abraxas Petroleum Corporation.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.