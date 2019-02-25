Reviewing Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (VAC)’s and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC) and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN). The two are both Resorts & Casinos companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 1.54B 3.01 99.78M 1.51 48.95 Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 72.77M 0.61 1.05M 0.09 27.73

Table 1 highlights Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 6.48% 5.8% 2.2% Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 1.44% 3.4% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a beta of 1.54 and its 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has a 0.41 beta which is 59.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Dividends

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shareholders receive an annual dividend of $1.6 per share which is subject to 1.62% dividend yield. Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation and Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a consensus target price of $93, and a -5.60% downside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.2% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 40.6% of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation -8.97% -19.38% -34.52% -39.41% -45.01% -45.33% Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 0.83% 0.41% 7.49% 12.96% -6.87% -8.61%

For the past year Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation was more bearish than Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.

Summary

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation beats Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. on 13 of the 15 factors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand. It sells points-based vacation ownership products through Marriott Vacation Club points-based ownership programs focused in North America and the Asia Pacific; and weeks-based vacation ownership products. As of December 30, 2016, the company operated 60 properties with 13,318 vacation ownership villas and approximately 400,000 owners in the United States, and 8 other countries and territories. In addition, it is involved in financing consumer purchases of vacation ownership products; and renting vacation ownership inventory. The company sells its upscale tier vacation ownership products primarily through a network of resort-based sales centers and off-site sales locations. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc., a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote BobÂ’s Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota. As of April 30, 2017, it operated approximately 658 slot machines in approximately 16 locations in Deadwood, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. is a subsidiary of Far East Golden Resources Investment Limited.