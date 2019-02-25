Reviewing Matador Resources Company (MTDR)’s and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) and Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources Company 733.99M 2.96 175.83M 2.06 9.57 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 256.33M 2.56 45.89M 1.63 12.31

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Matador Resources Company and Oasis Midstream Partners LP. Oasis Midstream Partners LP seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Matador Resources Company. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Matador Resources Company is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners LP, indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources Company 23.96% 12.9% 6.9% Oasis Midstream Partners LP 17.90% 18.6% 5.7%

Dividends

On the other side, $1.61 per share with a dividend yield of 8.24% for Oasis Midstream Partners LP. No dividend is paid out for Matador Resources Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Matador Resources Company and Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources Company 0 1 2 2.67 Oasis Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Matador Resources Company is $33.75, with potential upside of 80.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Matador Resources Company and Oasis Midstream Partners LP are owned by institutional investors at 90.2% and 45.7% respectively. Matador Resources Company’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 0.5% are Oasis Midstream Partners LP’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Matador Resources Company -13.64% -31.37% -36.18% -24.01% -29.3% -36.75% Oasis Midstream Partners LP -0.25% -11.34% -9.09% 6.57% 10.87% 15.25%

For the past year Matador Resources Company had bearish trend while Oasis Midstream Partners LP had bullish trend.

Summary

Matador Resources Company beats on 10 of the 15 factors Oasis Midstream Partners LP.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas; the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana and East Texas. It also conducts midstream operations in support of the companyÂ’s exploration, development, and production operations, as well as provides natural gas processing, natural gas, oil, and salt water gathering services; and salt water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2016, its estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 105.8 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 57 million stock tank barrels of oil and 292.6 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.