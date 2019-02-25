Reviewing Maxar Technologies Ltd. (MAXR)’s and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI)’s results

Both Maxar Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:MAXR) and Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) are each other’s competitor in the Communication Equipment industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxar Technologies Ltd. 2.19B 0.19 355.60M -6.24 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 7.34B 3.14 966.00M 4.78 27.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxar Technologies Ltd. -16.24% 0% 0% Motorola Solutions Inc. 13.16% 2% -0.4%

Dividends

Maxar Technologies Ltd. pays out an annual dividend of $1.15 per share while its dividend yield is 16.42%. The dividend yield for Motorola Solutions Inc. is 1.52% while its annual dividend payout is $2.13 per share.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Motorola Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxar Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Motorola Solutions Inc. 1 0 5 2.83

Motorola Solutions Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $139.83 average target price and a -0.53% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Maxar Technologies Ltd. and Motorola Solutions Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.56% and 88.9%. 1.42% are Maxar Technologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Motorola Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Maxar Technologies Ltd. -18.06% -24.78% -59.41% -73.1% -79.58% -78.9% Motorola Solutions Inc. -1.26% 0.72% 1.94% 15.19% 39.66% 43.46%

For the past year Maxar Technologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Motorola Solutions Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Motorola Solutions Inc. beats on 13 of the 14 factors Maxar Technologies Ltd.

Maxar Technologies Ltd., a communications and information company, provides operational solutions to commercial and government organizations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Communications, and Surveillance and Intelligence. The Communications segment offers solutions for the delivery of a range of services, including television and radio distribution, broadband Internet, and mobile communications. This segment supplies communication satellites, satellite payloads, satellite antenna subsystems, and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communication satellite operators, communication satellite manufacturers, and government agencies. The Surveillance and Intelligence segment provides space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, imaging satellite ground systems, geospatial information services, and associated support services. It serves government and commercial customers, including space agencies, defense and civil departments, intelligence agencies, aerospace prime contractors, aviation authorities, imaging satellite services operators, oil and gas companies, etc. This segment also supplies robotic systems for the space and terrestrial markets. Maxar Technologies Ltd. also provides satellites and space systems and high resolution earth imagery and geospatial solutions. The company was formerly known as MacDonald, Dettwiler and Associates Ltd. and changed its name to Maxar Technologies Ltd. in October 2017. Maxar Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1969 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Products and Services. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segmentÂ’s products include two-way portable radios and vehicle-mounted radios; accessories, such as speaker microphones, batteries, earpieces, headsets, carry cases, and cables; software features and upgrades; and radio network core and central processing software, base stations, consoles, repeaters, and software applications and features. The Services segment provides integration services, such as implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications; and managed and support services, such as repair, technical support, and hardware maintenance services, as well as network monitoring, software maintenance, and cyber security services across radio network technologies, command center consoles, and smart public safety solutions. This segment also offers Integrated Digital Enhanced Network (iDEN), a push-to-talk technology, as well as provides iDEN services, including hardware and software maintenance services for its legacy iDEN customers. The company was formerly known as Motorola, Inc. and changed its name to Motorola Solutions, Inc. in January 2011. Motorola Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.