Reviewing Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (MFAC)’s and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)’s results

Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MFAC) and Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Clough Global Equity Fund 6.21M 22.57 5.40M 2.96 4.06

Table 1 demonstrates Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Clough Global Equity Fund 86.96% 0% 0%

Dividends

Clough Global Equity Fund has an annual dividend pay of $1.5 per share while its annual dividend yield is 11.86%. No dividend is paid out for Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. and Clough Global Equity Fund are owned by institutional investors at 49.73% and 27.65% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.04% of Clough Global Equity Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. 0.21% 1.5% 0% 0% 0% 1.58% Clough Global Equity Fund -7.11% -12.39% -20.5% -15.89% -7.32% -10.1%

For the past year Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. has 1.58% stronger performance while Clough Global Equity Fund has -10.1% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Clough Global Equity Fund beats Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation. The fund follows a theme-based investment process which involves focusing on such events as industry consolidation, technological change, an emerging shortage of a product or raw material, and changes in government regulations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Index. Clough Global Equity Fund was formed on January 25, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.