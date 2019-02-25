Reviewing Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)’s and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)’s results

Both Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) and Grifols S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 9.47M 274.02 88.04M -2.96 0.00 Grifols S.A. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.60 31.68

In table 1 we can see Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Grifols S.A.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Grifols S.A.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirati Therapeutics Inc. -929.67% -46.8% -42.7% Grifols S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Dividends

On the other side, $0.47 per share with a dividend yield of 2.46% for Grifols S.A. No dividend is paid out for Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Mirati Therapeutics Inc. and Grifols S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Grifols S.A. 1 1 0 2.50

Grifols S.A. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus target price and a -1.45% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.62% of Grifols S.A. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Mirati Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Grifols S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mirati Therapeutics Inc. 5.08% -3.15% -26.27% -11.46% 148.77% 122.19% Grifols S.A. -3.7% -10.68% -5.76% -22.71% -13.56% -17.15%

For the past year Mirati Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Grifols S.A. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Grifols S.A. beats Mirati Therapeutics Inc.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of oncology products. The companyÂ’s clinical stage product candidates include glesatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with genetic alterations of MET; and in Phase Ib clinical trials in patients with genetic alterations of MET and Axl in NSCLC and other solid tumors. Its clinical stage product candidates also comprise sitravatinib, an orally-bioavailable, potent, small molecule spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, such as NSCLC and metastatic Renal Cell Carcinoma, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trials to treat NSCLC patients with RET, CHR4q12, CBL, and AXL genetic alterations; and mocetinostat, an orally administered spectrum-selective Class 1 histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials in combination with durvalumab for the treatment of patients with NSCLC. The company has a collaboration agreement with Foundation Medicine, Inc. and Guardant Health, Inc. to explore development of their platforms as companion diagnostics for glesatinib. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Grifols, S.A., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company specializes in providing infusion solutions, nutrition products, and medical devices for use in hospitals and clinics. It operates through four segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, and Raw Materials and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use, including the reception, analysis, quarantine, classification, fractionation, and purification of plasma; and sells and distributes end products. This segment offers plasma products, such as IVIG, Factor VIII, A1PI, and albumin; and intramuscular immunoglobulins, ATIII, Factor IX, and plasma thromboplastin components. The Diagnostic segment focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing, and marketing in vitro diagnostics products comprising analytical instruments, reagents, software, and related products for use in clinical and blood bank laboratories. This segment serves blood donation centers, clinical analysis laboratories, and hospital immunohematology services. The Hospital segment manufactures and installs products used by hospitals consisting of parenteral solutions, and enteral and parenteral nutritional fluids. The Raw Materials and Others segment sells intermediate biological products; and renders manufacturing services to third party companies. The company also offers engineering services. Its products and services are used by healthcare providers to diagnose and treat patients with hemophilia, immune deficiencies, infectious diseases, and other medical conditions. The company serves hospitals and clinics, group purchasing organizations, governments, and other distributors through sales representatives, marketing partners, and third-party distributors. Grifols, S.A. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Barcelona, Spain.