Reviewing Mitek Systems Inc. (MITK)’s and Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI)’s results

Mitek Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) and Ellie Mae Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mitek Systems Inc. 69.11M 6.01 9.26M -0.19 0.00 Ellie Mae Inc. 480.27M 7.19 22.57M 0.67 96.29

In table 1 we can see Mitek Systems Inc. and Ellie Mae Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mitek Systems Inc. -13.40% 8.7% 7% Ellie Mae Inc. 4.70% 4.3% 3.8%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.29 beta indicates that Mitek Systems Inc. is 129.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Ellie Mae Inc. on the other hand, has 1.33 beta which makes it 33.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mitek Systems Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Ellie Mae Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.2 and its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Ellie Mae Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mitek Systems Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mitek Systems Inc. and Ellie Mae Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mitek Systems Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ellie Mae Inc. 2 5 2 2.22

Mitek Systems Inc. has a 11.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $12. Competitively Ellie Mae Inc. has a consensus price target of $83, with potential downside of -16.04%. The data provided earlier shows that Mitek Systems Inc. appears more favorable than Ellie Mae Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.1% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Ellie Mae Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 6.3% of Mitek Systems Inc. shares. Comparatively, Ellie Mae Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mitek Systems Inc. 1.88% 5.29% 30% 11.43% 11.43% 8.94% Ellie Mae Inc. -4.82% -4.84% -36.93% -40.46% -27.62% -28.38%

For the past year Mitek Systems Inc. had bullish trend while Ellie Mae Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Ellie Mae Inc. beats Mitek Systems Inc.

Mitek Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells mobile capture and identity verification software solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. The company applies its patented technology in image capture, correction, and intelligent data extraction in the mobile financial and business services markets. Its technology allows users to remotely deposit checks, open accounts, get insurance quotes, and pay bills, as well as verify their identity by taking pictures of various documents with their camera-equipped smartphones and tablets instead of using the device keyboard. The company offers Mobile Fill to pre-fill forms with personal data by simply snapping a picture of the consumerÂ’s driver license, credit card, or other document; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that can be integrated into mobile apps, mobile Websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Docs, a mobile document scanning solution. It also provides Mobile Deposit, a software that allows users to remotely deposit a check using their camera-equipped smartphones or tablets; and Commercial Mobile Deposit Capture product that integrates the same core technology as Mobile Deposit with additional capabilities specific to small and medium size businesses. The company markets and sells its solutions primarily to financial services, such as banks, credit unions, lenders, payments processers, card issuers, insurers, etc. through direct sales teams and channel partners. Mitek Systems, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. Its Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies. The companyÂ’s Encompass solutions and services also include Encompass Product and Pricing Service to compare loans offered by lenders and investors; Encompass Flood Service to order and transfer flood zone determination; Encompass CRM to manage contacts, leads, and marketing campaigns; Encompass 4506-T Service, an integrated income verification solution; Encompass Appraisal Central to order, track, and retrieve appraisal reports; and Encompass Fraud Service to order collateral and non-collateral based fraud risk reports. In addition, it offers Encompass Consumer Connect enables lenders to deliver an online loan origination experience for borrowers; Encompass TPO WebCenter for loan level interaction; Encompass TPO Connect, which provides a Web experience for wholesale and correspondent lending channels; and Encompass Loan Officer Connect used for loan officers. Further, the company offers research and reference, education, documentation, and data and analytics products under the AllRegs brand. Ellie Mae, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.