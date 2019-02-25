Reviewing Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM)’s and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD)’s results

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) and 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) are two firms in the Computer Peripherals that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nano Dimension Ltd. 3.81M 8.02 15.52M -0.96 0.00 3D Systems Corporation 684.21M 2.31 51.50M -0.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Nano Dimension Ltd. and 3D Systems Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Nano Dimension Ltd. and 3D Systems Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nano Dimension Ltd. -407.35% 0% 0% 3D Systems Corporation -7.53% -8.6% -5.9%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Nano Dimension Ltd. and 3D Systems Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nano Dimension Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 3D Systems Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively 3D Systems Corporation has an average target price of $17, with potential upside of 22.83%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares and 73.7% of 3D Systems Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3D Systems Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nano Dimension Ltd. -18.67% -33.4% -35.1% -49.63% -59.7% -56.03% 3D Systems Corporation -7.11% -15% -38.44% -19.92% 19.05% 33.1%

For the past year Nano Dimension Ltd. has -56.03% weaker performance while 3D Systems Corporation has 33.1% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors 3D Systems Corporation beats Nano Dimension Ltd.

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiary, Nano Dimension Technologies Ltd., develops three-dimensional (3D) printed circuit board printers. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink. Nano Dimension Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing products and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s 3D printers transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts using a range of print materials, including plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers various 3D printing technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multijet printing, and colorjet printing. The company also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental materials, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. It offers its printers under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, and production machining and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part preparation, part placement, support placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand solutions; and software and healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in a range of industries, including healthcare, automotive, aerospace, government, defense, technology, electronics, education, consumer goods, and energy. The company sells its products and services through direct sales force, partner channels, and distributors. 3D Systems Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.