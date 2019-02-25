Reviewing Natera Inc. (NTRA)’s and Its Rivals results

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) is a company in the Medical Laboratories & Research industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Natera Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.17% institutional ownership for its peers. 1.8% of Natera Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Natera Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natera Inc. -58.27% 0.00% -62.70% Industry Average 55.35% 15.23% 7.86%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Natera Inc. and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Natera Inc. 142.22M 244.05M 0.00 Industry Average 82.92M 149.82M 59.11

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Natera Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Natera Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.86 2.73

$29.33 is the average target price of Natera Inc., with a potential upside of 75.00%. The potential upside of the peers is 89.75%. Given Natera Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Natera Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Natera Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Natera Inc. -1.15% -19.66% -32.86% 37.95% 75.95% 90.43% Industry Average 8.84% 12.72% 5.59% 24.26% 45.94% 40.81%

For the past year Natera Inc. was more bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

Natera Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.4 and a Quick Ratio of 2.3. Competitively, Natera Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 4.67 and has 4.28 Quick Ratio. Natera Inc.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Natera Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Natera Inc. has a beta of 1.96 and its 96.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Natera Inc.’s peers are 18.59% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.19 beta.

Dividends

Natera Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Natera Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Natera Inc.

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrierÂ’s children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides products of conception testing under the Anora brand to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the companyÂ’s algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company has research collaborations with oncology centers, such as Stanford University, Columbia University, Vanderbilt University, UCSF/I-SPY, and Cancer Research UK. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.