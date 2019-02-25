Reviewing Navient Corporation (NAVI)’s and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s results

Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) and Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) are two firms in the Credit Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navient Corporation 1.55B 1.98 395.00M -0.13 0.00 Capital One Financial Corporation 22.22B 1.71 5.72B 11.13 7.41

In table 1 we can see Navient Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Navient Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navient Corporation 25.48% 6.6% 0.2% Capital One Financial Corporation 25.74% 7% 1%

Volatility and Risk

Navient Corporation has a 2.09 beta, while its volatility is 109.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Capital One Financial Corporation has a 1.25 beta which is 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Navient Corporation pays out its dividends annually at $0.64 per share and 5.19% dividend yield. Meanhile, Capital One Financial Corporation’s yearly dividend is $1.6 per share and 1.95% dividend yield.

Analyst Recommendations

Navient Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Navient Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Capital One Financial Corporation 0 3 5 2.63

Navient Corporation’s average price target is $15, while its potential upside is 20.58%. Capital One Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $106.71 average price target and a 31.42% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Capital One Financial Corporation is looking more favorable than Navient Corporation, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Navient Corporation and Capital One Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 96% and 90.4% respectively. About 0.1% of Navient Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Capital One Financial Corporation has 0.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Navient Corporation -11.39% -19.32% -24.41% -30.11% -19.95% -23.5% Capital One Financial Corporation -8.06% -8.94% -16.27% -14.35% -13.27% -17.2%

For the past year Capital One Financial Corporation has weaker performance than Navient Corporation

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors Capital One Financial Corporation beats Navient Corporation.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education (ED), financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans, and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.